Trial date for man charged with attempted murder after police ch - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trial date for man charged with attempted murder after police chase and shooting moved

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The trial date for the man charged in a shooting involving a Woodbury County Deputy back in April, has been moved.

24-year old Melvin Spencer pleaded not guilty to attempted murder back in late March. 

A jury trial is set for August 8.

Authorities say what began as a routine traffic stop south of Sioux City on February 26 turned into a high-speed chase when Spencer fled.

The chase ended only after the car got stuck on a muddy road.

Authorities say Spencer and another suspect got out of the car and fired multiple shots at Woodbury County sheriff's deputy Mike Lenz

His patrol car was hit by five bullets, but Lenz was not hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.