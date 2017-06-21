No charges after fire rips through home in Riverside neighborhood

The parents of a child who started a home fire in Sioux City on Monday will not be charged.

Sioux City Fire Rescue has wrapped up its investigation for the fire on Boise Street.

The fire was started by one of the six children in the home at the time.

That child was playing with a lighter causing the entire home to go up in flames.

10 people total were in the home when the fire started shortly before 9 in the morning on Monday.

All ten people were able to get out of the home safely.

But, one dog and two cats were killed in the fire.

The home is a loss and has been red tagged by the city.