Cold front produces chance for strong thunderstorms Thursday

The severe threat was kept at bay Wednesday as storms struggled to form with a strong cap in place.



Temperatures soared into the 90s for many of our cities and with muggy conditions it felt like the triple digits at times.



We keep the humidity through the night with lows in the upper 60s.



Another chance for thunderstorms arrives as the cold front moves through Thursday afternoon into the evening.



Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest threats with those storms.



Friday things settle down and temperatures will be much cooler behind the front.



We'll keep below average temperatures in the 70s through the weekend with small chances for a few showers with northwest flow in place.



We gradually warm up again as we head into the work week.