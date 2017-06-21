East hands Harlan first loss; West Sioux blanks Remsen St. Mary' - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

East hands Harlan first loss; West Sioux blanks Remsen St. Mary's

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Sioux City East handed Harlan their first loss of the season on Wednesday.

--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BH/RV 13 GLR/C. Lyon 2 F/5  
North Union 13 Belmond-Klemme 2 F  
West Harrison 14 Ar-We-Va 4 F  
River Valley 14 Boyer Valley 3 F  
South O'Brien 8 Harris-Lake Park 2 F  
Spencer 13 Le Mars 0 F  
East Sac County 6 OA-BCIG 5 F  
West Sioux 5 Remsen St. Mary's 6 F  
Newell-Fonda 13 S. Cent. Calhoun 0 F/5  
MOC-FV 13 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F  
SL St. Mary's 14 Sioux Central 4 F  
Gehlen Catholic 7 Unity Christian 2 F  
Storm Lake 7 Western Christian 3 F  
West Monona 14 Westwood 8 F  
Exira-EHK 11 Woodbine 1 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Denison-Schleswig 6 Shenandoah 4 F  
Sioux Central 11 SL St. Mary's 1 F/6  
GT/RA 5 Southeast Valley 4 F  
CB St. Albert 0 Bishop Heelan 14 F/5  
MMC/RU 23 CC-Everly 1 F  
BH/RV 17 George-Little Rock 4 F  
Akron-Westfield 6 Hinton 0 F  
West Sioux 2 Remsen St. Mary's 0 F  
Harlan 2 S.C. East 4 F  
Harlan 12 S.C. East 4 F  
MOC-FV 11 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F  
Gehlen Catholic 5 Unity Christian 4 F 

