East hands Harlan first loss; West Sioux blanks Remsen St. Mary's

Sioux City East handed Harlan their first loss of the season on Wednesday.
--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
BH/RV 13 GLR/C. Lyon 2 F/5
North Union 13 Belmond-Klemme 2 F
West Harrison 14 Ar-We-Va 4 F
River Valley 14 Boyer Valley 3 F
South O'Brien 8 Harris-Lake Park 2 F
Spencer 13 Le Mars 0 F
East Sac County 6 OA-BCIG 5 F
West Sioux 5 Remsen St. Mary's 6 F
Newell-Fonda 13 S. Cent. Calhoun 0 F/5
MOC-FV 13 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F
SL St. Mary's 14 Sioux Central 4 F
Gehlen Catholic 7 Unity Christian 2 F
Storm Lake 7 Western Christian 3 F
West Monona 14 Westwood 8 F
Exira-EHK 11 Woodbine 1 F
--HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Denison-Schleswig 6 Shenandoah 4 F
Sioux Central 11 SL St. Mary's 1 F/6
GT/RA 5 Southeast Valley 4 F
CB St. Albert 0 Bishop Heelan 14 F/5
MMC/RU 23 CC-Everly 1 F
BH/RV 17 George-Little Rock 4 F
Akron-Westfield 6 Hinton 0 F
West Sioux 2 Remsen St. Mary's 0 F
Harlan 2 S.C. East 4 F
Harlan 12 S.C. East 4 F
MOC-FV 11 Sibley-Ocheyedan 3 F
Gehlen Catholic 5 Unity Christian 4 F