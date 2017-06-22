First responders reflect on 15th anniversary of fatal helicopter crash in Norfolk, NE

15 years to the day...three lives taken...in the blink of an eye.

"At first it was shock," said LifeNet pilot, Bill Jepsen.

"Just a sick feeling in my stomach, 'Oh no, oh crap!'" said fire fighter and paramedic respondent, Brian Kumm.

It was right in this spot, on the runway at the Norfolk Regional Airport, back on that fateful day on June 21, 2002, that a medical helicopter took off, and just moments later, crashed, leaving three dead.

"We came out here and the helicopter was laying on its side," said Kumm. "It was busted up pretty good, the front-end was smashed in."

Pilot Phil Herring lifted the rescue chopper off the ground -- with nurse Lori Schrempp of Yankton, South Dakota and paramedic Pat Scollard of Sioux City in tow -- ready to pick up and transport an injured child to a hospital in O'Neill.

"It lifted, nose-dived," said Kumm.

"Things just didn't work out all right," said Jepsen. "It popped up, came down, and crashed."

The pilot -- Herring -- killed on impact.

Schrempp and Scollard died later that day at a hospital in Omaha.

"We give all the patients the same level of care, and it's the 'Oh crap,' when anybody is hurt," said Kumm. "But then you add the family aspect to it and it just sticks with you."

A memorial was set up outside LifeNet headquarters years later to commemorate the service and deaths of the three Norfolk emergency medical responders.

15 years later -- those that knew the fallen -- speak about them like they're still here.

And those that responded to that call -- honor them as heroes.

"You guys meant so much to us," said Kumm. "And you sacrificed everything for something you loved."

The families of the three victims received more than 18-million dollars in damages from six different companies that made and maintained the LifeNet helicopter.

