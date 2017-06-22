Storm Lake, IA four-plex home engulfed in flames is a 'total loss'

A Storm Lake, Iowa four-plex home is a total loss after an air conditioner shorted out causing the home to go up in flames.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 408 Russell Street in Storm Lake.

When firefighters arrived on scene the home was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes.

No residents of any of the units in the home were injured.

However, a Storm Lake Police Officer sustained a minor injury while checking the home for occupants, but did not require medical attention.

Damage for the complex is estimated at $100,000.

The Storm Lake Fire Department was assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department, Alta Fire Department, Buena Vista County EMS, Storm Lake Water Department and Mid-American Energy Company crews.