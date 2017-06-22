READ: GOP senators unveil health care bill

President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the Senate will pass a health care plan "with heart" following the release of a Republican plan to dismantle President Barack Obama's health law.



Trump says at the start of a White House event on technology he is hopeful Congress will get something done on health care "with heart."



The president spoke shortly after Senate Republicans released a draft of their bill to get rid of much of the Obamacare law.



The bill faces broad opposition from Democrats. But Trump says that Republicans would love to have Democratic support.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is praising the Republican plan to scuttle the Obama health care law, arguing it's the right alternative to a "failed" Obamacare.



Moments after the discussion draft was unveiled, McConnell spoke on the Senate floor, renewing his criticism of the seven-year-old law.



He outlined the GOP plan that would cut Medicaid, slash taxes and waive the requirement that Americans purchase health insurance.



Senate Republicans had been briefed on the plan earlier Thursday.



Emerging from the session, McConnell did not answer when asked if he has the votes to pass the GOP proposal. A vote would occur next week after budget analysts assess the package.