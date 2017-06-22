Drought conditions worsen in South Dakota from last week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drought conditions worsen in South Dakota from last week

Forecasters say drought conditions are likely for much of eastern South Dakota this spring
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Drought conditions in South Dakota have worsened over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows two percent of the state being in extreme drought.

None of the state was in that category a week ago.

Another 18 percent of the state is rated in severe drought, and 31 percent is in moderate drought.

Much of the rest of the state is rated abnormally dry.

The areas of extreme and severe drought are in north central South Dakota.

Drought conditions are harming crops and also have prompted many ranchers to sell off cattle.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard last week issued an emergency declaration easing hay and transportation restrictions.

