Mary Pautsch is a KTIV summer news intern native to Siouxland. She's a 2014 graduate of Bishop Heelan High School and is currently on track to receive a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in spring of 2018. As a Spanish language and culture major with a minor in journalism and mass communications, Mary is currently news editor of diversity at the Iowa State Daily university newspaper where she also does beat reporting for education, family, international and LGBT+ sections.

In 2016, Mary spent a semester abroad in Cáceres, Spain where she studied at the Universidad de Extremadura and co-taught English for primary school students. Her studies abroad helped her gain fluency in Spanish alongside English and Mandarin Chinese, which she had learned during her time at Iowa State.

After graduation, Mary hopes to be a news reporter in a Spanish- or Mandarin-speaking news outlet either in the United States or abroad. Down the road, she hopes to be able to be a foreign correspondent for a broadcast news organization.



Follow Mary on Twitter @MaryKTIV4.