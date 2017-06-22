New "Cell Slip Cover" helps people not text and drive

The new texting and driving law goes into effect in less than two weeks.

Triple A and the Iowa State Patrol have joined together to fight texting and driving. A new concept to help with the fight against texting and driving is a cell phone slip. You slip your phone into the case and it blocks calls while in the protective cover. Once you arrive, you can take the phone out of the slip and resume calls and text messages.

One in three people admit to texting and driving.

"It is the texting the applications, the internet, any of those things that our devices might have has now become a primary offense and law enforcement will be looking for those violations, we drop out phones in here and once it is sealed it blocks the transmission," said Trooper John Farley, Iowa State Patrol.

The Iowa state Patrol and Triple a are providing a limited number of free cell phone slips. You can pick them up at the Sioux City Journal, 514 Pavonia St.

The cell phone slips are also be available for purchase at www.cellslip.com.