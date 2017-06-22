Bishop Heelan & Briar Cliff announce Memorial Field partnership

As Sioux City's only Catholic high school and only Catholic university, Bishop Heelan and Briar Cliff have a close relationship. For ten years they shared Memorial Field for football. Now, the partnership has been renewed, with a brand new playing surface.

Field turf is being installed at Memorial Field. Work on the $800,000 project is scheduled to be done in mid-August, just in time for the football season.

The two schools started talking about sharing the field again in March but they didn't feel that could happen because of all the wear and tear that the grass field takes. The new state of the art turf solved that problem.

"The only way we could do it is if we go to field turf," said Bishop Heelan Activities Director Jason Pratt. "Because the field hadn't really been paid a lot of attention to and it just can't hold a college football team. It's a great partnership, we're really excited. It's a great relationship. It's a natural relationship."

Briar Cliff has played at the DakotaDome for the past four seasons in Vermillion. In the past, the Chargers have played games in South Dakota and practiced in Nebraska. For a team that's never had a winning season, having their team back in Sioux City is a huge plus for the program.

"We do really appreciate USD and how well they treated us the last several years but the fact is, it was 45 minutes away from our campus and not in Sioux City, not where we need to be," said Briar Cliff Athletic Director Nic Nelson. "This is a mile from campus. It's a beautiful facility. We think it's a great solution for our football program."

The field will also be used for Heelan's soccer teams and the marching band.

Heelan's opener is against Carroll on September 1. Briar Cliff's home opener is Saturday, September 9 against Dakota State.