New Iowa girls softball rankings released

See the new Iowa softball rankings in Classes 1A through 5A.
2017 Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Kee 22-1 1
2 Akron-Westfield 19-2 2
3 Martensdale St. Marys 23-1 3
4 AGWSR 19-5 5
5 Newell-Fonda 20-8 4
6 West Sioux 17-6 5
7 Clarksville 18-2 7
8 North Butler 17-4 8
9 Westwood 18-9 9
10 Woodbury Central 18-8 15
11 Colfax-Mingo 16-8 11
12 Belle Plaine 15-4 14
13 Murray 19-5 10
14 Remsen St. Marys 16-7 NR
15 Calamus-Wheatland 18-6 NR
Dropped Out: Sigourney (13)
Class 2A
1 Interstate-35 17-2 2
2 North Union 22-3 1
3 CMB 21-5 6
4 Durant 18-5 4
5 Beckman Catholic 18-8 NR*
6 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 21-3 6
7 Iowa City Regina 17-9 7
8 Pella Christian 17-4 8
9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 23-6 3
10 Central Springs 19-3 9
11 Logan-Magnolia 22-2 10
12 Lisbon 22-4 12
13 BCLUW 19-7 15
14 Alta-Aurelia 20-3 11
15 IKM-Manning 16-4 NR
Dropped Out: Louisa-Muscatine (13), Treynor (14)
Class 3A
1 Davenport Assumption 25-1 1
2 Sioux Center 16-3 3
3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22-2 4
4 Humboldt 20-2 2
5 Atlantic 23-6 6
6 Mount Vernon 22-9 8
7 Solon 19-8 5
8 Center Point-Urbana 18-6 9
9 West Marshall 22-2 10
10 Algona 14-4 13
11 Albia 20-5 14
12 Cherokee 18-5 15
13 West Delaware 22-10 11
14 Spirit Lake 18-6 12
15 Southeast Valley 17-6 NR
Class 4A
1 Benton 25-4 1
2 Fairfield 24-4 2
3 Winterset 22-5 4
4 Oskaloosa 21-7 6
5 Ballard 24-4 3
6 Bishop Heelan 23-3 6
7 Perry 20-7 7
8 Mount Pleasant 22-5 8
9 Carlisle 15-9 13
10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19-7 9
11 Burlington 13-13 11
12 ADM 17-12 12
13 Boone 19-8 10
14 Denison-Schleswig 21-2 14
15 Charles City 21-3 NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines Hoover (15)
Class 5A
1 Waukee 24-2 1
2 West Des Moines Valley 23-4 2
3 Johnston 28-3 4
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24-3 5
5 Pleasant Valley 19-6 6
6 Urbandale 20-6 3
7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 19-5 8
8 Indianola 20-5 9
9 Davenport West 19-6 7
10 Dowling Catholic 18-7 10
11 Bettendorf 21-6 13
12 Muscatine 17-8 12
13 Linn-Mar 19-8 NR
14 Dubuque Hempstead 17-9 10
15 Southeast Polk 19-10 14
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)