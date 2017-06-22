New Iowa girls softball rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa girls softball rankings released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
See the new Iowa softball rankings in Classes 1A through 5A.

2017 Iowa Girls High School Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     LW
1     Kee     22-1     1
2     Akron-Westfield     19-2     2
3     Martensdale St. Marys     23-1     3
4     AGWSR     19-5     5
5     Newell-Fonda     20-8     4
6     West Sioux     17-6     5
7     Clarksville     18-2     7
8     North Butler     17-4     8
9     Westwood     18-9     9
10     Woodbury Central     18-8     15
11     Colfax-Mingo     16-8     11
12     Belle Plaine     15-4     14
13     Murray     19-5     10
14     Remsen St. Marys     16-7     NR
15     Calamus-Wheatland     18-6     NR
Dropped Out: Sigourney (13)

Class 2A
1     Interstate-35     17-2     2
2     North Union     22-3     1
3     CMB     21-5     6
4     Durant     18-5     4
5     Beckman Catholic     18-8     NR*
6     Waterloo Columbus Catholic     21-3     6
7     Iowa City Regina     17-9     7
8     Pella Christian     17-4     8
9     Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont     23-6     3
10     Central Springs     19-3     9
11     Logan-Magnolia     22-2     10
12     Lisbon     22-4     12
13     BCLUW     19-7     15
14     Alta-Aurelia     20-3     11
15     IKM-Manning     16-4     NR
Dropped Out: Louisa-Muscatine (13), Treynor (14)

Class 3A
1     Davenport Assumption     25-1     1
2     Sioux Center     16-3     3
3     Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley     22-2     4
4     Humboldt     20-2     2
5     Atlantic     23-6     6
6     Mount Vernon     22-9     8
7     Solon     19-8     5
8     Center Point-Urbana     18-6     9
9     West Marshall     22-2     10
10     Algona     14-4     13
11     Albia     20-5     14
12     Cherokee     18-5     15
13     West Delaware     22-10     11
14     Spirit Lake     18-6     12
15     Southeast Valley     17-6     NR

Class 4A
1     Benton     25-4     1
2     Fairfield     24-4     2
3     Winterset     22-5     4
4     Oskaloosa     21-7     6
5     Ballard     24-4     3
6     Bishop Heelan     23-3     6
7     Perry     20-7     7
8     Mount Pleasant     22-5     8
9     Carlisle     15-9     13
10     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     19-7     9
11     Burlington     13-13     11
12     ADM     17-12     12
13     Boone     19-8     10
14     Denison-Schleswig     21-2     14
15     Charles City     21-3     NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines Hoover (15)

Class 5A
1     Waukee     24-2     1
2     West Des Moines Valley     23-4     2
3     Johnston     28-3     4
4     Cedar Rapids Jefferson     24-3     5
5     Pleasant Valley     19-6     6
6     Urbandale     20-6     3
7     Cedar Rapids Kennedy     19-5     8
8     Indianola     20-5     9
9     Davenport West     19-6     7
10     Dowling Catholic     18-7     10
11     Bettendorf     21-6     13
12     Muscatine     17-8     12
13     Linn-Mar     19-8     NR
14     Dubuque Hempstead     17-9     10
15     Southeast Polk     19-10     14
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)

