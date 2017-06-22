Vote Hard Rock Casino as best U.S. Casino - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Vote Hard Rock Casino as best U.S. Casino

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Hard Rock Hotel right here in Sioux City is in the running for USA Today's Best U.S. Casino. 

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino recently completed a 6 million dollar expansion. They have 883 slot machines and 28 table games. Inside, you can find a top of the line gift shop and the casino floor is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The hotel is a Triple A, Four Diamond rated hotel. They have six restaurants and bars, including 125 different liquor labels. .

More than 190 memorabilia pieces in their collection including pieces from Bruce Springsteen to Bon Jovi. and a huge hit is their live concert venue. 

"I Know what makes us special, it is this 110 year old building, the beautiful Battery Park Building, it's the fact that we are just not a casino, there is a lot to do, a lot of entertainment and gaming options and it's the way we treat people. All of those things are factors," said General Manager, Todd Moyer, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. 

The Casino is up against bigger hotels in bigger cities, including Las Vegas. 

Right now the list consists of a top 20 and Hard Rock is #2. They are looking to narrow that down to a top 10. 

You can vote everyday up until Monday, July 17th by clicking here.

