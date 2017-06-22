LAKES AREA NEWS: "Okoboji 200" rides for human trafficking awareness

Cyclists from across .e state are hitting the road next weekend, making a major trek for a good cause.

A one day, 200 mile bike ride from Des Moines to Okoboji to raise awareness of human trafficking will be held late next week.

Pastor Clint Loveall of the Spirit Lake Presbyterian Church is a participant in the event, which is held annually.

"In 2011 a few friends got together in Des Moines and they decided they would try to ride their bikes from Des Moines to one of their family cabins in the Okoboji area."

As they were doing that one of their churches had gotten involved in a sex trafficking relief ministry in Nepal which has a terrible problem, particularly with children, and since they were doing that then they kind of decided maybe they'd try to raise a little money and really it's just grown from there: they've turned it into an organization.

They've raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and they have added a component of work that's being done in Iowa."

The Okoboji 200 will be held Friday, June 30.

For more information or to donate click here: okoboji200.org