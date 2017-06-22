Other companies say ABC News reports impacted BPI's business

As BPI's defamation lawsuit against ABC News continues, companies are sharing the impact they say the news network's broadcasts had on their companies.

ABC News reports from March and April 2012 on BPI's signature product Lean Finely Textured Beef, or LFTB, continue to be the center of the $1.9-billion lawsuit against the network.

Thursday, the jury saw a video deposition from top National Beef, Incorporated employee David Grosenheider.

BPI buys lean beef trimmings from National Beef for their LFTB and said the broadcasts affected their company.

"Why did National Beef severely reduce its purchases of LFTB?" an attorney asked in a video deposition.

"Because our customer demand for ground beef with LFTB went down sharply." said Grosenheider.

The prosecution also presented a video deposition from Kevin Butler, the vice president of ground beef sales for the American Foods Group.

He said after the ABC reports aired, they didn't continue purchasing LFTB from BPI.

"All of the conversations revolved around the term 'pink slime', Diane Sawyer, ABC News, the media attention it was getting in one formal fashion or another." said Butler.

Another person who said in a video deposition in court that his company was impacted by ABC's reports was Kim Tonheim, a plant manager for Schenk, a wholesale beef company that would use LFTB in its ground beef.

He talked about what he believed to be the quality of the LFTB they would get from BPI.

"Is LFTB safe to eat?" asked an attorney.

"Yes." said Kim Tonheim,

"Is LFTB nutritious?" asked an attorney.

"Yes." said Tonheim.

"Do you think there's anything wrong with the fact that BPI's use of ammonia in LFTB production doesn't have to show up on the nutrition label?" asked an attorney.

"No." said Tonheim.

The jury will hear more from an employee from one of the country's largest beef processing companies Friday.