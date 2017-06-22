"Creating Moments for Joy" event brings more education on how to - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Creating Moments for Joy" event brings more education on how to deal with Alzheimer's and Dementia

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A special partnership is looking to help educate many on a pair of terrible diseases.

Hospice of Siouxland and the Alzheimer's Association co-sponsored the "Creating Moments of Joy" event at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

This is the first year that they have teamed up.

Both sponsors wanted to be able to give education and awareness of the two diseases.

They also wanted Jolene Brackey, the author of "Creating Moments of Joy" to speak about her experience with those diseases. 

"Literally the stories that she tells and the ideas that she presents are so helpful to those of us who have been through this," said Ann Myers, Hospice of Siouxland.

Both organizations plan on having another conference next year.

