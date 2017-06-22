Calmer and cooler weather moves in for the weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Calmer and cooler weather moves in for the weekend

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A stalled front in the region gave us several rounds of storms including some that became severe Wednesday night.

That front has finally starting to push east out of the area.

It produced some strong storms just outside the KTIV viewing area but left us mostly dry.

We'll see some gradual clearing on the way to a calm night.

It will be less humid and much cooler starting Friday as highs stall in the mid 70s.

The cool air lasts through the weekend with only a slight chance for a passing shower or two Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Temperatures begin to warm again Monday and by Tuesday strong southwest flow will be kicking in.

Our next system will give us storm chances beginning Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday.

