Tropical Storm Cindy could brush back Sioux City's Mardi Gras Festivale

Sioux City's biggest "Fat Tuesday" event of the year happens on a Thursday, but if Mother Nature has a say, Siouxland may have to take a rain check.

"Rain, rain, and more rain," said Sioux City's Krewe de Charlie Sioux Cpt. Marty Pottebaum.

Preparation for the Big Parade Mardi Gras Festivale begins 1,000 miles south in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

For twenty years, Sioux City's sister city has designed and created the gala's Cajun-inspired costumes.

And for twenty years designer John Chavonne and krewe have trekked the long journey with costumes in one hand and beads in the other.

Then Tropical Storm Cindy hit.

"They've had rain for pretty much the last week," said Pottebaum. "Just a lot of water."

"In Lake Charles, the streets do flood pretty bad in situations like this," said Lake Charles Krewe de Charlie Sioux Cpt. Dan Carlson.

Those in Lake Charles say local streets are flooded with excess water and some surrounding highways were forced to shut down due to flooding.

And the water trail doesn't stop there.

"They're worried about flooding in southern Arkansas and maybe even southern Missouri, places where they have to go," said Pottebaum.

But the two cities have a tale that spans two decades and a camaraderie that can't be matched.

"It's kind of like having a family member that lives a long distance away that you only get to see twice a year," said Carlson.

The Krewe de Charlie promises - rain or shine - to be in Sioux City when the Big Parade rolls through town.

"No matter what, we'll find a way to get there," said Carlson.

In the name of family. In the name of party.

"That's what it's meant to be, it's Mardi Gras," said Pottebaum.

The krewe from Lake Charles has 14 costumes ready to show off on Thursday, June 29.

The theme for this year's gala is "Charlie Sioux's Carnival of Curiosities."

It's based on an old-time traveling carnival and circus.

The Big Parade starts at 6 p.m. and the gala follows at 7:15 p.m.