Siouxlanders joined the rest of the world today in learning a lesson or two about swimming.

The Norm Waitt Senior YMCA in South Sioux City, Nebraska hosted the Siouxland portion of the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

The event brings people from 25 countries across the country who are committed to saving lives by teaching kids how to be safe in and around the water.

Since it first began, more than 195,000 children and adults have taken part in the event.