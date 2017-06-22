Galvan-Hernandez murder trial expected to begin in October - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Galvan-Hernandez murder trial expected to begin in October

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

The trial for one of the two men charged in the death and dismemberment of a Emerson, Nebraska man is expected to begin in October. 

19-year old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to four charges, including first degree murder.

Court documents say jury selection is expected to begin on October 16, with 100 jurors summoned. 

The court has reserved October 16-27 for the trial.

Galvan-Hernandez and 25-year old Andres Surber are accused of shooting 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in the head before dismembering his body in November of last year.

Authorities say the men went to Kubik's home and demanded that he give them a car that once belonged to Surber.

It took investigators about a week to find all of Kubik's remains.
 

