A Sioux City man is in jail after police say he hit a person in the head with a rock.

32-year old Abdirizak Arab was arrested on aggravated assault.

According to police, during a fight outside of a Kum N Go on Pierce Street, he used a rock the size of a softball to hit a person in the temple.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Court on a $3,000 bond.

His next court date is July 3.