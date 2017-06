A Moville, Iowa man will spend a year in jail after he intended to have sex with an under-aged girl.

63-year-old Dennis Ragan pleaded guilty to enticement by electronic communication device.

In August of last year investigators say Ragan exchanged 170 text messages with a person he believed to be 15-years-old.

He was actually communicating with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska Attorney General's office.

Ragan will be placed on the state sex offender registry.