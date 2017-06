A Sioux City man will go to trial in a unusual child abuse case.

22-year old Edward Valdez is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury.

Police say he bit his 7-week old daughter on the face.

Court documents say Valdez told an officer the child was sick and he became upset because she wouldn't stop crying.

The document says he bit her right cheek, leaving a mark that lasted several days.

The trial is scheduled to start on August 22.