Grassley, Ernst issue statements of Senate Health Care Bill

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa today made the following comment on the discussion draft of the Senate health care bill released today.

"Congress and the American people have been struggling with the problems with Obamacare since 2010. The Obamacare situation is bad for Iowans in the individual market, including farmers, small business owners, and others. They're hit hard by soaring Obamacare premium increases. Premiums went up by as much as 43 percent from 2016 to 2017. Now, because of the way Obamacare is designed, Iowans face tremendous uncertainty and anxiety about even having access to a plan in 2018. The need to act is pressing.

"The Senate discussion draft is available for everyone to review. I'm studying it. I'm looking at the ways it would help Iowans affected by Obamacare's failures. There will be a full debate before the Senate, with the ability for senators of both parties to offer amendments. We'll know the official cost estimate soon. I'm glad this process is moving forward, given the problems that continue to get worse with the current law."

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst issued the following response on the health care reform legislation:

“The draft was just released, so I am carefully looking through it. However, the reality in Iowa is that continuing the status quo simply isn’t an option because ObamaCare is unsustainable. Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Aetna have both pulled out of the Iowa individual market altogether, leaving only one statewide carrier.

“While I'm pleased that Medica has decided to stay for another year, Iowans in the individual market will likely see a massive rate increase, all because of ObamaCare. This is unacceptable.

“Traveling across Iowa on my 99 county tour, I hear from Iowans who are looking for affordable, and patient-centered health care solutions; their feedback is critical. I will be closely examining the bill to see how it will affect insurance availability and affordability in 2018 and beyond.”