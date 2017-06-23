Polygamous sect leader Jeffs could face 10-years in prison - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Polygamous sect leader Jeffs could face 10-years in prison

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

One of the country's most wanted picked up in Yankton, South Dakota could face up to 10-years in prison.

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was recaptured in South Dakota after a year on the run.

He was picked up last week after pawning two pairs of pliers.

He had been living out of his pickup truck.

Jeffs is facing two felonies in a suspected multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.

He was awaiting trial on those charges when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City a year ago.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.