Polygamous sect leader Jeffs could face 10-years in prison

One of the country's most wanted picked up in Yankton, South Dakota could face up to 10-years in prison.

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was recaptured in South Dakota after a year on the run.

He was picked up last week after pawning two pairs of pliers.

He had been living out of his pickup truck.

Jeffs is facing two felonies in a suspected multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.

He was awaiting trial on those charges when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City a year ago.

