Pleasant but cool start to the weekend

Our storm chances have finally exited the forecast as well as the front that was causing them and now we can set our sights on a much nicer weekend. High pressure will be taking control behind the boundary allowing NW winds to take over. This will usher in a much cooler and drier air mass as we step throughout the next 24 hours. Temperatures are only expected to top out in the 70s through the next few days with lows falling into the mid 40s. I wouldn't be surprised if some of our far northern counties fell towards the 40 degree mark. A weak impulse of moisture is trailing behind the front and we could see a spotty shower or two but this quickly races east by the early afternoon hours.

Abundant sunshine will be seen right into the start of the workweek but then high pressure begins to move east making way for our next system. Thunderstorm chance will be with us Tuesday into the early part of Thursday as our next frontal boundary works in. Southerly flow will take back over Monday causing our temps to get back on the rise. 80s will be the trend as we work into the middle part of next week with upper 80s anticipated by Wednesday. Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer