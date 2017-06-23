Cataracts develop in everyone, but catching them early can prevent major problems later on

There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."

The eye disorder develops in everyone. It's just a matter of when and how long you're on this earth.

"Think of your lens like a window in your house. If you've never cleaned that window in your house. Over time, it will slowly become more and more cloudy and difficult to see out of," says optometrist Dr. Kristin Doyle.

Left untreated, cataracts can lead to blindness. Dr.Doyle says this is when it's time to see an eye doctor.

"Oftentimes, my patients will think I've told them they have a disease, but they don't have a disease. It's just a normal change our body goes through."

Notice the symptoms. If you see glares, have trouble reading in dimly lit rooms, see faded colors, it may be time for a checkup.

