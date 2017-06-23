Technology is helping companies get food to their customers fas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Technology is helping companies get food to their customers faster

Posted:
(NBC News)

The traditional cashier system has its shortcomings, but technology helps make the process quicker.

McDonald's and other restaurants are now implementing the do-it-yourself touch screens, and mobile ordering is going mainstream.
    
"Panera 2.0 has completely changed that experience for the guest to the point where we see very few lines in our cafes because people are using digital order", Blaine Hurst, President of Panera explains.

Next up, delivery robots, although there is no word on when that process will officially begin.

Powered by Frankly
