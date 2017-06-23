PHOTOS: Friday is International Olympic Day and the countdown continues toward Pyeongchang in 2018

The Winter Olympics in South Korea will run February 8 - 25 and be followed by the Paralympic Games March 9 - 18.



The events will take place in three clusters: the coastal, the mountain and the snow park.



The coastal cluster will feature curling, ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating.



While the mountain cluster will play host to alpine skiing, and the snow park - freestyle skiing and snowboarding.



The United States is expected to send 245 athletes to compete.



In all 2,800 athletes from 95 nations will compete in 102 medal event over 15 disciplines.