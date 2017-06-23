PHOTOS: Friday is International Olympic Day and the countdown co - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Friday is International Olympic Day and the countdown continues toward Pyeongchang in 2018

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The Winter Olympics in South Korea will run February 8 - 25 and be followed by the Paralympic Games March 9 - 18.

The events will take place in three clusters: the coastal, the mountain and the snow park.

The coastal cluster will feature curling, ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating.

While the mountain cluster will play host to alpine skiing, and the snow park - freestyle skiing and snowboarding. 

The United States is expected to send 245 athletes to compete. 

In all 2,800 athletes from 95 nations will compete in 102 medal event over 15 disciplines. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.