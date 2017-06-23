Police charge a Spirit Lake man with attempted murder - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Police charge a Spirit Lake man with attempted murder

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
SPIRIT LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

The Spirit Lake Police Department said they were called to the 900 block of 22nd Street in Spirit Lake for a report of a subject that had been stabbed Thursday, around 5 p.m. 

The department said upon arrival, and after a short foot pursuit, 29-year-old Nicholas Thompson was arrested. 

They said Thompson is charged with Attempted Murder, Going Armed with Intent, and Assault while displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

Police said two people were injured as a result of the incident but their names are not being released. One person denied medical treatment and the other person was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare and later airlifted to Sioux Falls for treatment. 

    

