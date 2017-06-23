Tropical Depression Cindy is continuing to weaken as she moves inland

Tropical Storm Cindy has now weakened to Tropical Depression status and she will continue to do so as she moves off to the northeast. Cindy is expected to become what we call "extra-tropical". This means that the distinct center of rotation that you see in tropical cyclones will begin to diminish and the moisture will begin to transition and take on non-tropical characteristics.

The lingering rain and storms from Cindy will be merging with the same cold front that caused showers and storms here in Siouxland and will be dumping rain across the Ohio and Tennessee Vallies into the weekend. Her next stop will then be the Mid-Atlantic before the moisture makes its way off sure. Gusty winds and spotty tornadoes are in the forecast for folks in her path. Heavy rain and flooding is still possible as the system progresses on as well.. Continue to monitor your local forecast.