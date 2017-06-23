Iowa diesel fuel prices drop

The price of diesel in Iowa dropped $.05 this week, closing at $2.39 per gallon. This is $.08 lower than the national diesel average of $2.47.

Crude Oil Summary

The price of global crude oil fell this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $1.49 per barrel over last week, and is currently priced at $43.24.

Brent crude oil was down $1.30 and is currently priced at $45.64.

One year ago WTI crude sold for $48.85 and Brent crude was at $48.18.

Motor Fuels

As of Tuesday, June 20th, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.20 across Iowa according to AAA. This is down $.05 from last week and $.10 lower than one year ago. The national average on Tuesday was $2.28, down $.04 from last week’s price.

Retail diesel fuel prices in Iowa were down $.05 with a statewide average of $2.39. One year ago diesel prices averaged $2.35 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel average is $.08 lower than the national average of $2.47.

Wholesale ethanol prices fell $.02 from last week’s price, currently at $1.53.

The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $1.38 for U87-E10, $1.57 for Unleaded 87 (clear), ULSD#2 is at $1.42, ULSD#1 is at $1.59, and E-70 is priced at $1.61 per gallon.

Heating Fuels

Propane prices were $.02 lower than last month’s prices for a statewide average of $1.11 per gallon. Home heating oil fell $.08 from last month’s figures, ending with a statewide average of $1.87. Natural Gas prices are down $.14 at the Henry Hub reporting site and ended the week at $2.87/ MMbtu.

Continuing throughout the summer months, we will only report retail heating oil and propane prices in Iowa once a month.