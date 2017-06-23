Presenters announced for 2017 Governor’s Agricultural Summit

The 2017 Governor’s Agricultural Summit will feature discussions on animal health, the current and future agricultural economy, succession planning and innovative South Dakota agriculture businesses.

The summit, hosted by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, will be held July 12-13, at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen. Pre-registration is required to attend. Go to www.SDAgsummit.com.

The summit will feature discussions on issues currently impacting the agricultural industry. The day will begin with a panel exploring the challenges and innovations in animal health moderated by South Dakota’s state veterinarian, Dr. Dustin Oedekoven. A panel with expert economists will present a snapshot of where the agricultural economy is currently, as well as where it may be going. After a lunch featuring Lt. Gov. Matt Michels, a panel of experts will help give producers tools to successfully navigate conversations surrounding planning for future success. The day will close with a panel highlighting a few innovative companies and detailing what they bring to South Dakota farmers and ranchers.

For more information or to register before the June 30 deadline, visit www.SDAgsummit.com. Registration is free but space is limited.