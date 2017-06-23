Presenters announced for 2017 Governor’s Agricultural Summit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Presenters announced for 2017 Governor’s Agricultural Summit

Posted:
PIERRE, SD (SUBMITTED) -

The 2017 Governor’s Agricultural Summit will feature discussions on animal health, the current and future agricultural economy, succession planning and innovative South Dakota agriculture businesses.

The summit, hosted by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, will be held July 12-13, at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen. Pre-registration is required to attend. Go to www.SDAgsummit.com.

The summit will feature discussions on issues currently impacting the agricultural industry. The day will begin with a panel exploring the challenges and innovations in animal health moderated by South Dakota’s state veterinarian, Dr. Dustin Oedekoven. A panel with expert economists will present a snapshot of where the agricultural economy is currently, as well as where it may be going. After a lunch featuring Lt. Gov. Matt Michels, a panel of experts will help give producers tools to successfully navigate conversations surrounding planning for future success. The day will close with a panel highlighting a few innovative companies and detailing what they bring to South Dakota farmers and ranchers.

For more information or to register before the June 30 deadline, visit www.SDAgsummit.com. Registration is free but space is limited.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.