President Trump signs Veterans Affairs reform bill into law

President Trump has signed legislation aimed at reforming the department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump signed the measure Friday morning at a ceremony in Washington.

It gives VA leadership more power to fire failed employees, as well as protect those who uncover wrongdoing at the agency.

Reforming the VA was a key pledge for trump on the campaign trail last year.

He previously referred to the VA as the most incompetent run agency in the country.

The VA has been under fire after it was revealed that dozens of veterans died or were seriously injured due to long wait times at veterans hospitals nationwide.

The scandal led to the resignation of former President Obama's VA secretary, Eric Shinseki.