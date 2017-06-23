Louie the elephant arrives in Omaha

After a long trip, Louie the elephant has arrived at his new home, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The bull African elephant was transported from the Toledo Zoo in this big rig trailer.

A dedicated team of zoo officials traveled through the night from Ohio, stopping every now and then to make sure Louie was comfortable.

In Omaha, the zoo wants Louie to start a family.

Dennis Pate, Henry Doorly Zoo said, "With Louie coming, that's sort of the promise that we made to ourselves. We wanted to build an elephant herd here. And having a teenaged bull come in and the possibility of building a family group starting here at the zoo is what we planned for."

Louie will have to wait a bit to meet the rest of the herd.

He will first have to be quarantined for the next 30 days.