ISU entomologist urges summertime awareness for mosquitoes and ticks

Deer ticks, pictured here, can transmit Lyme disease and Powasson virus, though Powasson has never been confirmed in Iowa. An ISU entomologist recommends the removal of ticks with tweezers if found on the skin. Image courtesy of ISU Extension and Outreach

Ryan Smith, an assistant professor of entomology at Iowa State University encourages Iowans to take precautions this summer when spending time outdoors in areas commonly populated by mosquitoes and ticks, which can transmit West Nile virus and other diseases that can have serious or potentially fatal outcomes.

Smith advised people to wear insect repellent and appropriate clothing when outdoors. He also recommends homeowners rid their yards of standing water.



Smith said tick populations likely will remain near peak levels through the rest of June. While Lyme disease remains the most prevalent in the state, there is also the potential threat of Powasson virus, which is similarly transmitted by deer ticks and is potentially fatal in humans. No cases of the virus have ever been detected in Iowa, but cases have appeared in Wisconsin and Minnesota.



When visiting wilderness areas for activities such as camping, hiking or fishing, Smith recommended regular checks of any exposed skin for ticks followed by a thorough search after returning home.



If you find a tick attached to your body, Smith said using tweezers improves the odds of complete removal. He said maneuvering the tweezers as close to the head of the tick as possible minimizes the chances of leaving behind parts of the tick’s mouth that puncture the skin.



Read more here: http://www.news.iastate.edu/news/2017/06/22/2017bugpreview