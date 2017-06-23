TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle accident closes South Lakeport and Gle - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle accident closes South Lakeport and Glenn Avenue

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Authorities responded to an accident Friday afternoon. 

Sioux City police closed the road after a motorcycle accident happened on the corner of South Lakeport Street and Glenn Avenue. 

KTIV will have more on News 4 starting at 5. 
 

