TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle accident closes South Lakeport and Glenn Avenue

Authorities responded to an accident Friday afternoon. Sioux City police closed the road after a motorcycle accident happened on the corner of South Lakeport Street and Glenn Avenue. KTIV will have more on News 4 starting at 5.
At the scene of a motorcycle accident. Sioux City Police are on scene. On the corner of S. Lakeport St and Glenn Ave pic.twitter.com/2WpE9kjwv7— Haley Rustvold (@HaleyKTIV4) June 23, 2017
At the scene of a motorcycle accident. Sioux City Police are on scene. On the corner of S. Lakeport St and Glenn Ave pic.twitter.com/2WpE9kjwv7
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com