TRAFFIC ALERT: One person dead following motorcycle accident

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
One person is dead following a motorcycle accident near the intersection of South Lakeport and Glenn Avenue.

According to Sioux City Police, a 41 year-old male was traveling south bound on South Lakeport when a car turned into the path of his motorcycle.

Police say he slid into the side of the car.

He was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. 

Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

It happened around noon on Friday in Morningside on the corner of South Lakeport Street and Glenn Avenue.

Authorities closed the road for a few hours.

The current medical condition of the motorcyclist hasn't been released.
 

Authorities responded to an accident Friday afternoon. 

Sioux City police closed the road after a motorcycle accident happened on the corner of South Lakeport Street and Glenn Avenue. 

