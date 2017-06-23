Iowa State's Morris drafted by Nuggets; 3 other Cyclones sign as free agents

Monte Morris was picked by the Denver Nuggets in round two of the NBA Draft.

Iowa State guard Monté Morris was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft with the No. 51 pick.

Morris, the winningest player in school history having played in 100 career ISU victories, is the 38th former Cyclone to be drafted. Iowa State has had 11 players drafted since the Big 12 was formed in 1996-97, the third-best total in the league.

Morris, a Flint, Michigan native, finished a stellar four-year career by earning All-American honors in 2016-17. As a senior, Morris elevated his game on the offensive end, averaging a career-best 16.4 points. He was the only player nationally to average 16.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and less than 2.0 turnovers per game.

The sure-handed point guard concluded his career by breaking the NCAA single-season (5.17) and career (4.65) assist-to-turnover ratios. He is just the eighth player in Division I history to lead the nation in a stat category in three different seasons.

Morris, Iowa State’s 20th All-American, broke school records for career assists (768) and steals (225) in addition to the assist-to-turnover mark. He was 11th in school history in scoring with 1,708 points and just the seventh college player since 1992-93 to collect 1,700 points, 700 assists, 500 rebounds and 200 steals. Of those seven players, only Morris (165 turnovers) had fewer than 365 turnovers.

Morris had 10 games with 20 or more points as a senior, matching his total from his first three seasons. He scored a career-high 30 points in Iowa State’s win at Oklahoma State.

Morris becomes the fifth player and third point guard that Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm has had drafted in his six years as a college coach (Murray State and Iowa State).

**********

Iowa State’s Nazareth Mitrou-Long has agreed to play for a pair of NBA teams during summer leagues this summer.

Mitrou-Long, one of the top shooters in Iowa State history, will suit up for the Indiana Pacers in the Orlando summer league July 1-6. He will then play for the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas July 7-17.

The Mississauga, Ontario native had the best season of his career in 2016-17, tying for second on the team with 15.1 points per game. The sharpshooter connected on a Big 12-best 98 3-pointers, the third-most in a single-season for any Cyclone, at a 38.4 percent clip.

In his career, Mitrou-Long was second all-time at Iowa State with 260 career made 3-pointers, including many in clutch situations. He finished 24th all-time with 1,250 points and is one of just 11 players in school history to record 1,200 points, 300 rebounds and 200 assists. Mitrou-Long played in 98 career wins, which is tied for the second most in school history.

**********



Former Iowa State guard Matt Thomas has agreed to play with the Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 7-17.

Thomas is coming off an outstanding senior season where he averaged 12.3 points per game and hit 89 three-pointers. He shot 44.5 percent behind the arc and 89.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Thomas, who earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in 2016 and 2017, is one of the top shooters in school history, connecting on 254 three-pointers, the third-most by any Cyclone. He is a career 40.1 percent shooter behind the arc and 81.5 percent at the charity stripe.

Thomas, who increased his scoring each season, finished his career with 1,170 career points, which ranks 27th all-time at Iowa State. He is among ISU’s winningest players ever, playing in 98 career Cyclone wins.

**********

Iowa State’s Deonte Burton has agreed to join the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Edge Sports International, the agency representing the former Cyclone.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native had a breakout season in 2016-17, averaging 15.1 points per game in his only full season as a Cyclone. He led Iowa State pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game and posted 60 steals and 49 blocks, becoming just the second player in school history to record a 40-40 season.

An All-Big 12 second-team pick as a senior, Burton was at his best against the best competition. He scored 29 points against national runner-up Gonzaga and in Iowa State’s upset win at Allen Fieldhouse. In the NCAA Tournament against Purdue, Burton tallied a game-high 25 points. He posted a career-high 31 points as Iowa State won a double-overtime affair at Oklahoma.

A 1,000-point scorer in college, Burton was the 2016 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.