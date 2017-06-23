Emergency notification system that does not require a smart phone

Alert Iowa is a statewide mass notification and emergency messaging system.

The system can be used by state and local authorities to quickly disseminate emergency information to residents in counties that utilize the system.

The system is available, free of charge, to all counties, however, they are not required to use the system.

Only 15 of Iowa's 99 counties are not using Alert Iowa.



Alert Iowa will allow citizens to sign up for the types of alerts they would like to receive- and you can even receive the alert via land line.

The best way to receive messages is via text message.

Messages may contain photo, video and audio attachments to help subscribers better understand the situation at hand, or where to find additional information.

For more information, go to: http://www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/about_HSEMD/alert_iowa.html