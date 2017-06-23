Record lows possible Friday night with cool weekend ahead

Cooler temperatures have settled in on the back side of the cold front that moved out last night keeping our highs pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s.



Humidity was also much lower along with gusty northwest winds.



A few light showers pushed through but most of the day saw sunshine.



Expect plenty more this weekend with highs staying below average in the 70s.



We'll also have lows in the mid to upper 40s with record lows possible.



The record in Sioux City tonight is 47 degrees.



It will be breezy again Saturday and there is a slight chance for some brief afternoon showers in our northeastern cities but overall it will be a gorgeous weekend.



Temperatures start to warm some on Monday with a big jump on Tuesday.



That's when breezy southerly winds will bring in warmer and more moist air.



This is ahead of our next system which will give us storm chances Tuesday night into Thursday.



The rain would be welcome as most of us are running well below average on rainfall.