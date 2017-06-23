Gesell & Woodbury return for youth camp after first pro seasons

Last summer, Adam Woodbury and Mike Gesell had just finished their basketball careers at Iowa. This summer, the former metro stars have a year of pro hoops behind them. They are back in Siouxland for their second annual camp for kids.

Both Gesell and Woodbury were four-year starters at Iowa. The camp is in South Sioux City where Gesell scored over 2,000 career points and won two state titles.

He played professionally in Denmark last season, averaging over 10 points per game while helping his team win their league championship. Gesell wants to play as long as he can.

"Styles were maybe a little bit different, but the team I was on really had a similar style to Iowa, where we really wanted to get out and run, score a lot of points and we pressed pretty much the whole game. I really liked that style, and I felt like I was put in a great position."

Woodbury spent most of last season in the NBA D-League, playing for Fort Wayne. The 7-footer is staying in the States, getting ready for the NBA Summer League, which starts next month.

After batting injuries in his first pro season, Woodbury is focused on staying healthy in his second pro season.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it," said Woodbury. "I get to play a game I love, so I've got no complaints. Everything happens for a reason. A lot of learning experiences every time I stepped on the court, so I'm excited for where basketball's going to be able to take me."

That basketball camp continues on Saturday.