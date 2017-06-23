Bridging the Gap Festival set for Saturday in Odebolt

A veteran appreciation day taking place tomorrow in northwest Iowa.

It's a fundraiser for a group called "Operation Engage America" and they have a mission for those in the military.

"We want those that are struggling with Post Tramatic Stress tramatic brain injuries that there is hope. you can learn to cope with those struggles," said Lisa Naslund, Operation Engage America.

The Bridging the Gap Festival is taking place tomorrow in Odebolt at Prairie Pedlar Gardens.

It goes from 1-10 p.m. and includes food, children's activities and a concert.

The event is free - but they are taking a good will offering.

