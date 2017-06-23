Siouxland family says healthcare agency failing them

A couple dozen people protested in downtown Sioux City, they say Iowa's Medicaid system is failing them.

The Lukken family from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa has a son, Tony, who is in the final stages of his life, dealing with a severe type of Muscular Dystrophy.

"These last few months of his life, he shouldn't have to fight for nursing that he needs to stay alive," said Lori Lukken, Tony's Mom.

Tony Lukken is in the final stages of a severe form of Muscular Dystrophy, he is 34 years old, confined to a wheelchair and can't breathe on his own, so his family and friends took to the streets in protest.

A letter from their healthcare company details a plan to cut the hours the family can receive nursing care for Tony.

"Those hours are used to care for him while I work, while I sleep, we don't ask for anything more, we just want to continue to receive the 320 hours we are receiving right now," continued Lukken, Tony's Mom.

Lori says with the reduced nursing care, she would have to quit her job or put tony in an assisted care facility..she is trying to appeal.

"AmeriHealth has lost our appeals, they have hung up on us, they won't take my calls, they won't return my calls," adds Lukken

The letter reads, "Anthony is too old to receive his current amount of nursing hours and they are following Iowa law regarding Medicaid coverage."

The family says most people with his type of disease, don't live past the age of 18. They credit the fact that Tony lives at home with a loving family and friends who are willing to stand up for his rights for prolonging his life.

"He has a home where he is cared for, he doesn't need to go to a nursing home," continues Lukken.

We reached out to AmeriHealth Caritas Iowa and they provided us with this statement:

"Throughout our 30-plus years of serving those most in need, AmeriHealth Caritas has identified ways to improve our care, services, and processes, and we work with our members to resolve matters of concern as quickly and appropriately as possible.

Federal law prohibits us from confirming an individual's participation in our health plan or providing any member-specific information. What we can share is that each member's health is evaluated individually, and appropriate medical criteria are used in all situations. The health and well-being of our members is our top priority."