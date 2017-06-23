Testimony in BPI trial included top Tyson official

A Union County jury continues to watch deposition after deposition of companies who did business with South Dakota based BPI in March 2012.



That's the time ABC News aired reports on BPI's product Lean Finely Textured Beef.



BPI attorneys say the broadcasts contained false statements and a two-word derogatory term for the product.



Friday, the CEO of Jensen Meat Company, shared the impact he says ABC's reports had on his company.



"Actually back then our slogan was 'Jensen in pink of condition'. So, this 'pink slime' scandal definitely hit our website hard to the point we had to take our website down and we had to do a whole company reimage." said Olivera Abel, of Jensen Meat Company.



Jensen wasn't the only company saying they were affected by the broadcasts.



The vice president of food safety and quality assurance of Tyson Foods said they were worried ABC reports would influence consumers.



"We at Tyson knew the truth of what the product was. The consumers would not have had that knowledge of this process. And, the feedback as our customers stated they were reacting to consumer concern." said Chad Martin, the vice president of food safety and quality assurance at Tyson Foods.



The former vice president of AFA Foods, that used to purchase LFTB from BPI said they tested LFTB and assured the safety of the product.



"The outcome universally was that the product with Lean Finely Textured Beef as an ingredient was deemed to be better than product made without Lean Finely Textured Beef." said Rickey Fahle,



On Monday, the prosecution will continue to present witnesses.