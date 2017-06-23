RAGBRAI Art Contest winner announced

With RAGBRAI kicking off in Orange City this year, over 500 children decided to embraced the spirit of the annual bike ride through art.

Now one of them will compete for a state-wide prize.

Sarah Nyenhuis, a second grader at Orange City Christian, won the Orange City RAGBRAI Art Contest.

Her winning entry?

A brightly-colored picture featuring a smiling cyclist and an iconic Dutch windmill.

The tulip-shaped signs were displayed throughout Orange City's Windmill Park.

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa begins on July 23.

