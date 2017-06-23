Forker-Parry named new District Associate Judge for Woodbury Cou - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Forker-Parry named new District Associate Judge for Woodbury County

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A new District Associate Judge has been selected for Woodbury County. 

Stephanie Forker-Parry was selected from three finalists for the position in District 3B.

The District includes the following counties: Sioux, Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Ida and Crawford. 

She replaces Julie Schumacher, who filled a district judge position vacated by the retirement of Mary Jane Sokolovske. 

District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.

District associate judges stand for a retention election a year after their appointment and at the end of their six-year term. 
 

