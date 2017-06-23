Ready, set, FIREWORKS!

Sunday is the day that fireworks can legally be set off in Iowa.

With the new law legalizing fireworks, fire officials and police want to make sure that people are abiding by all laws.

You cannot dispense fireworks on public property such as parks and you have to properly extinguish all fireworks and keep kids away. Even duds have to be put out.

"This next step is to double wrap them. You do not want them to dry out once they have been wet until they have reached that landfill. The composition changes in fireworks once you soak them in water and they can dry back out and become very unstable," said Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

1) Completely submerge fireworks in water even duds

2) Double wrap so they do not dry out

3) Never put un-soaked fireworks in the garbage - they pose a fire/explosion hazard to people and property

Fireworks are permitted June 25 - July 4

Must be 18 years old to purchase or use

1:00pm - 10:00pm

You cannot light fireworks on public property, you can be fined $500.