Girls, Inc. in Sioux City wants stuffed animals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

If you have children or grandchildren there's a good chance you have some extra stuffed animals hanging around.   

Girls, Inc. in Sioux City would love to have them.

They serve almost 200 girls over the summer and they take part in the Girls, Inc. store.

The kids can buy things at the store to take home.

And, they have sold out of all of their donated stuffed animals.

If you have some gently-used stuffed animals you would like to donate you can drop them off at Girls, Inc. from 7:30 in the morning until 5:30 p.m.

Girls, Inc. is located at 500 Main Street in Sioux City.    
 

