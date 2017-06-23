Musketeer star Eeli Tolvanen drafted by Nashville in round one

Eeli Tolvanen was picked by Nashville in round one of the NHL Draft.

It had been ten years since a player from the Sioux City Musketeers has been taken in the first round of the NHL Draft. Back in 2007, Sam Gagner and Max Pacioretty went 6th and 22nd overall. Muskie scoring sensation Eeli Tolvanen broke that streak in Friday's draft.

Tolvanen was taken with the 30th overall pick by the Nashville Predators, who made it to the Stanley Cup finals this past season.

The 18-year-old from Finland was eighth in the USHL in scoring, with 30 goals and 24 assists in 52 games. Tolvanen is very creative with the puck, and had ten more points in 13 playoff games, helping Sioux City get to the Clark Cup Finals.

Tolvanen has committed to play at Boston College but a report on Thursday said he had been turned down by that school's admissions department.

He was one of six Finnish players taken in round one.